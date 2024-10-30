Colorado Governor Praises Shawn Mendes for Talking Sexuality at Red Rocks

Shawn Mendes is getting a standing ovation from Colorado Governor Jared Polis ... after Shawn opened up to a concert crowd there and revealed he's still trying to figure out his sexuality.

The "Treat You Better" singer was performing at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday when he addressed yearslong speculation about his sexuality, saying it's a work in progress.

Shawn Mendes has been pressured and bullied for years, even before he was 18, to talk about his sexuality.



He spoke about it tonight at his show at Red Rocks.



Gov. Polis, Colorado's first openly gay governor, tells TMZ ... "Red Rocks is a great place to share anything and everything. Colorado is a state where everyone, no matter who they are, can love who they love without fear and be who they are."

Shawn got a solid response from the crowd, and Gov. Polis says Shawn picked the right place to open up, because "he was surrounded by welcoming Coloradans who support his personal freedom to be exactly who he is."

After the emotional concert at Red Rocks, Shawn flew back to Los Angeles ... another place that's pretty welcoming and liberal ... where he was photographed sharing a tight embrace with his buddy and fellow musician, Mike Sabath.