Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Colorado Governor Praises Shawn Mendes for Talking Sexuality at Red Rocks

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Praises Shawn Mendes For Talking Sexuality ... Red Rocks Is Right Place!!!

shawn mendes jared polis
Getty

Shawn Mendes is getting a standing ovation from Colorado Governor Jared Polis ... after Shawn opened up to a concert crowd there and revealed he's still trying to figure out his sexuality.

The "Treat You Better" singer was performing at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday when he addressed yearslong speculation about his sexuality, saying it's a work in progress.

Gov. Polis, Colorado's first openly gay governor, tells TMZ ... "Red Rocks is a great place to share anything and everything. Colorado is a state where everyone, no matter who they are, can love who they love without fear and be who they are."

Shawn got a solid response from the crowd, and Gov. Polis says Shawn picked the right place to open up, because "he was surrounded by welcoming Coloradans who support his personal freedom to be exactly who he is."

103024_tmz_live_mendes_kal
HANGIN' AT HOME
TMZ.com

After the emotional concert at Red Rocks, Shawn flew back to Los Angeles ... another place that's pretty welcoming and liberal ... where he was photographed sharing a tight embrace with his buddy and fellow musician, Mike Sabath.

Shawn's got a little break from performing before he takes his show overseas ... and it seems he's pretty happy after getting this off his chest.

related articles