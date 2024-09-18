Shawn Mendes Walks Around Beach Dripping Wet After Quick Dip

Shawn Mendes is making his admirers scream "Mercy" ... 'cause the pop star hit the beach down in Miami -- and, his slender body caught a lot of attention.

The singer-songwriter took his talents to South Beach Wednesday ... throwing on a pair of black swimtrunks and diving right into the water.

SM looks fit as always here -- but, perhaps a little more slender than he has in the past ... even stars work on their summer bodies FWIW.

Mendes has a little facial hair here BTW ... and, matching chest moss to boot -- so, he's looking less like the fresh-faced teenager he once was.

As we told you ... Shawn ended up in an awkward love triangle of performers just last week at the VMAs -- when he, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter all took the stage.

Sabrina sang "Taste" -- reportedly all about her short-lived fling with Shawn -- while Shawn and Camila traded songs about one another.

Shawn's always denied any romance with Sabrina ... but, her new album "Short n' Sweet" seemed to spill all the damn tea about their alleged tryst.

Bottom line ... it's a pretty complicated situation between the three that could've led to an awkward moment or two -- and, it would make sense that Mendes needs a little beach R&R to recover.