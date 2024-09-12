Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter Perform at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello lit up the VMAs with their performances ... serving up a juicy love triangle playlist that had everyone reading between the lines.

Sabrina was in her zone Wednesday night, belting out "Taste" right in front of Shawn -- awkward, as the song’s rumored to be all about him ditching her for Camila after their short-lived fling.

Shawn then followed with a performance of "Nobody Knows," with lyrics like “flying too close to the sun” -- an apparent nod to Camila’s IG bio, which reads, “long, thick black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun.”

Camila wasn't missing out on the fun -- she hit the stage too, performing "June Gloom" and "Godspeed," both dripping with references to Shawn.

Quick recap on it all ... Shawn and Camila began their romance back in 2019, only to call it quits in November 2021. Fast-forward to February 2023, rumors started swirling about him and Sabrina ... and the gossip mill was in full swing!

In a surprise twist, Shawn was spotted kissing Camila at Coachella in April, making it clear things with Sabrina were done. But, his rekindled romance with Camila? Yeah, that fizzled out pretty quickly too.

Shawn's previously denied ever being a thing with Sabrina, but her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," seems to spill some tea with several tracks hinting otherwise.