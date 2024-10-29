Shawn Mendes Hugs Mike Sabath After Saying He's Trying To Figure Out Sexuality

Shawn Mendes is getting some support from a close friend after addressing his sexuality.

Check out these photos of Shawn hugging musician Mike Sabath on Tuesday in Los Angeles ... the day after talking about his sexuality on stage in Colorado.

Mike helped Shawn with his luggage and they shared a pretty tight embrace.

The two have been friends for a while ... and Mike helped Shawn make his new album, which is being released next month.

Mike's even shared photos of them hugging on social media ... though this time they have their shirts on.

As we reported ... Shawn responded to the years-long buzz about his sexuality, addressing it head-on during his Monday concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and saying it's a work in progress.

Shawn Mendes has been pressured and bullied for years, even before he was 18, to talk about his sexuality.



He spoke about it tonight at his show at Red Rocks.



“The real truth about my life and sexuality is that, man I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know… pic.twitter.com/HhUYucRKoc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2024 @yashar