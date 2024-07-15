Camila Cabello Seen With Shawn Mendes at Copa América, Third Time's a Charm

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were hanging out again at the Copa América soccer final -- a year after their second breakup.

The pair were seen sitting side by side and chatting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Argentina vs. Colombia match ... as caught in fan footage shared on X Sunday.

From the pics, there's no hand-holding or OTT flirty vibes ... so it’s tough to tell if Camila and Shawn are hoping for a third time lucky.

The online vibe is mixed, too ... with some fans thrilled to see "Shawmila" back together, while others point out it seems like really good friends catching up on ol' times.

Remember, it was just a few months ago when Camila explained why she split from Shawn for the second time -- this came after their steamy Coachella make-out session when they tried to rekindle things.

She told Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" things just didn't feel right between them and she didn't think they were as good a fit as they thought.