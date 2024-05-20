Camila Cabello Says She Lost Her Virginity at Age 20, Calls it 'Beautiful'

Play video content Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Camila Cabello has no regrets over being a late bloomer -- saying she had sex for the first time at age 20 ... and apparently, it was quite lovely.

The singer -- who's now 28 -- opened up about her first time doing it while talking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast ... explaining the milestone occurred amid her relationship with author/YouTuber Matthew Hussey -- whom she met during a 'Today Show' taping in 2018.

Camila says her year-long romance with the relationship expert was the first real boyfriend of her life. She explained that after they went to dinner, they started dating ... and when Camila was asked if she'd ever been in a relationship before ... she said no.

CC also confirmed she later lost her virginity to Matt, describing it as "literally lovemaking."

The Fifth Harmony alum admitted their relationship felt calculated at times due to MH's profession ... but ultimately praised him as a great partner -- crediting him for expanding her world.

The two of them called it quits in 2019 ... with Matt going on to marry Audrey Le Strat in October '23 and Camila linking up with frequent collaborator Shawn Mendes. Camila made it clear she's happy for Matthew, offering up a congratulations to her ex on this pod.