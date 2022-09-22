Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

35-Year-Old Virgin Turns to Dating Show to Get Lucky

35-Year-Old Virgin Jumps On Dating Show For Help ... Tryin' to Get Lucky!!!

9/22/2022 12:30 AM PT
FINDING A MATCH
Lifetime/'5 Guys a Week'

A 35-year-old virgin is lookin' for love, so naturally she went on a dating show hoping to lose her, umm ... status -- but never assume a happy ending. Yes, that's a double entendre.

Sonali Chandra decided to try to find her Mr. Right by appearing on Lifetime's "5 Guys A Week" ... where she got to live with, and date, 5 different men, eliminating them as the days go on. Pretty good odds for her, you'd think.

Sonali admits her dad didn't allow her to date while growing up in a strict Indian household -- which explains why she's made it to her mid-30s without going all the way.

Anyway, things heated up between Sonali and possible match Erik during her week on the show ... a little too hot, apparently. You gotta see this clip showing just how awkward things got when Erik had to give her a lesson on how those pesky boners work!!!

Sonali ended up choosing Erik to be her mate, but things changed once the cameras were gone -- she tells TMZ they've split up.

As for Sonali's V-card??? We won't beat around the bush ... it's still firmly in place. However, if you wanna watch her full episode, you can do it here.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later