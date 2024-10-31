Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shawn Mendes Shows Off Ripped Muscles In New Shirtless Photos

Shawn Mendes I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt!!!

shawn mendes
Mega

Shawn Mendes says he's still figuring out his sexuality, but he does have one thing figured out ... he looks damn good without a shirt.

shawn mendes
Mega

The singer-songwriter ditched his shirt again Thursday while checking out his Halloween decorations at his home in Los Angeles ... showing off his tattoos and his rock-hard abs.

Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Shots
Launch Gallery
Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Shots Launch Gallery

We've seen Shawn more and more since he addressed years-long speculation about his sexuality earlier this week during a concert at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado ... and, he looks happy after getting a huge weight off his chest.

Judging by Shawn's bulging muscles, he definitely lifts weights off his chest in the gym ... dude is jacked and in great shape.

103024_tmz_live_mendes_kal
HANGIN' AT HOME
TMZ.com

Shawn may not have things figured out at this point, and that's ok ... but, it looks like he's never going to have a problem getting a date.

related articles