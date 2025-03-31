Sabrina Carpenter Appears to Shade Ex Barry Keoghan With TikTok Reposts
Sabrina Carpenter Dragging 'Unattractive' Ex Barry Keoghan?!?
Is Sabrina Carpenter dropping hints about why her Barry Keoghan romance fizzled out? Well, her latest TikTok activity definitely has fans raising their eyebrows!
The singer was busy reposting TikToks of fans lip-syncing to her song "Busy Woman," but one repost really stood out -- it was a fan who captioned their clip, "When I had to convince myself he was attractive, but he ended up breaking up with ME."
As expected, the comments section exploded with fans trying to connect the dots ... and clocking some possible shade at Barry!
Sabrina didn’t stop there -- she also reposted another fan’s "Busy Woman" lip-sync, this time captioned, "Busy woman until men learn how to act."
Of course, Sabrina could just be showing love to her fans … but that first video? Yeah, it’s almost too much of a coincidence!
Sabrina and Barry called it quits late last year after a year of dating, with reports claiming they took a break to focus on their careers. However, the internet had other ideas, with cheating rumors swirling at the time.
Influencer Breckie Hill even stepped in to shut down buzz she and Barry hooked up, causing his split with Sabrina. But despite her denial, the online hate got so intense that Barry ended up deactivating his IG!