Sabrina Carpenter Bares All in New Interview, Slams Scrutiny Women Face

Sabrina Carpenter’s provocative album cover’s turning heads -- and she’s not sorry one bit ... 'cause she's now baring some more skin and going all out on her stance on women’s rights.

The singer posed for a racy nude cover shoot and had even hotter takes in her Rolling Stone interview ... calling out how women, especially artists, get picked apart like never before in today’s world.

Sabrina says everyone talks "girl power" -- but the moment a woman hits the red carpet, it’s all critiques and outfit breakdowns. So much for women supporting women, huh?

As for the heat over her sexy shows? Sabrina's unbothered ... saying the real problem isn't her lyrics or performances -- it's the folks complaining, 'cause they're the ones obsessed with sex.

Sabrina points out there’s way more to her shows than the viral "Juno" sex position bits -- but of course, that’s all people ever post... and that’s outta her hands.

Sabrina’s bottom line? Sex sells -- and her new album cover cashed all the way in. She’s on all fours in a submissive position, a man yanking her hair ... and yep, that’s what got everyone up in arms that she's crossed a line.