Cardi B and Rah Ali Share Their Sides After Wild Fight in Cannes Airport

Cardi B and Rah Ali have two different accounts of how their recent run-in went down at the Cannes airport -- but one thing is agreed upon is that there definitely was a clash!!!

The bombshell news came courtesy of Rah spilling the beans to guest host Ray Daniels on her "Onsited" podcast Thursday -- much to Cardi's chagrin, who called Rah a clout-chaser for making their latest encounter known in the first place.

Both ex-"Love & Hip Hop: New York" stars agree that an argument immediately broke out at the French airport ... Rah maintains she remained calm as Cardi "embarrassed Black people" while telling her she was genuinely surprised at Cardi's behavior as a mother-of-three.

Rah and Cardi have bathed in the same bad blood since their infamous 2018 New York Fashion Week fight, as Nicki Minaj looked on ... Cardi told her fans early this morning she patiently waited for her moment of revenge without a peep and didn't hesitate to strike.

According to Rah, she grew ill towards the end of her media run trip throughout Paris Fashion Week and needed a wheelchair to maneuver through the airport en route back to the U.S.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper openly defended her decision to get active, admitting she risked international lock up just to get her "lick back" after all these years because the "Bronx" in her wouldn't allow her to live with herself. She also revealed she felt the need to show her toughness to her longtime bodyguard because he's never slippin' on his Crippin'.

Cardi and Rah disagreed on the level of violence, however ... Cardi is adamant that she clonked Rah upside the head with a JBL speaker she threw while Rah maintains none of the objects hit her.