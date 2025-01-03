Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host Queenzflip Defends His Character After Naked Incident

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Budden's podcast co-host QueenzFlip is defending his friend in the wake of the rapper's lewdness charge ... and he says the incident won't harm their work.

We got QueenzFlip in New Jersey and our photog asked him about Joe's alleged naked event from last month ... the one where his neighbors claim he showed up at their door in his birthday suit.

QueenzFlip says Joe's always going to be good in his book and he's brushing off the incident ... chalking it up to JB's sleepwalking.

The podcast is on pause right now, but QueenzFlip says it's not because of Joe being charged ... telling us Joe is vacationing to start the new year.

When Joe's back in Jersey, Queenzflip says the podcast will ramp back up ... naked charges be darned.