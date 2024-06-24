Joe Budden Takes Credit For Sparking Kendrick Lamar's Win Over Drake

Play video content

Joe Budden is convinced the dismantling of Drake amid the 2024 Rap Wars started with his pen ... thereby blazing a path for Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar to polish him off!!!

In a recent X Spaces, JB argued Drake's decline wasn't only due to K. Dot's "Not Like Us" victory lap, because his diss songs came first, and long before this year.

Back in 2016, JB went on an anti-Drake warpath, dropping several diss tracks aimed at Champagne Papi -- at the time, Joe took some of Drake's raps as sneaky shots.

He personally feels his diss tracks prompted Pusha T to bomb Drake in 2018 with the soul-revealing "Story of Adidon" ... all culminating with Kendrick leveraging the West Coast last month to take home the W in the rap battle.

Budden's podcast has been hard on Drake since the battle ended, and Drake removed all signs of the battle from his IG account.