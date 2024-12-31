Joe Budden Charged for Allegedly Standing Naked in Hallway

Joe Budden was charged earlier this month ... after authorities claimed his neighbor saw him outside their apartment on Ring Camera footage -- completely naked.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Budden was charged on December 4 in Edgewater, New Jersey for lewdness.

The Edgewater Police Department released a statement on December 30 about the incident after news of the charge broke online ... explaining officers were called to an apartment complex in the area at approximately 7:21 AM.

EPD says the caller was alerted by their Ring Camera that someone was outside their home ... and, when they looked at the footage, they claim Budden was standing outside -- naked as the day he was born.

The caller claims video shows Budden attempting to enter a code into the resident's door keypad several times before heading back to his apartment in the same building. The court complaint says the resident and two juvenile daughters observed the offense live on their phone.

BTW ... Budden recently talked publicly about strife with his neighbors -- claiming he was kicked out of his apartment for continuing to record episodes of his podcast there. He's also previously said on his podcast that he's a sleepwalker.

Joe’s attorney, Nima Ameri, Esq, of Ameri Law Firm, fired back at the Edgewater Police Dept., telling TMZ … "Mr. Budden is saddened by Police Chief Martin's press release. Mr. Budden has been waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed which include substantially more serious charges include possible felony charges against the persons behind these charges against him. The Chief has in our opinion sat on those but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself. Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing not inflaming disorderly person allegations."

Ameri added ... "The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest. A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief's comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated. Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status."