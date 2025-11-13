Cardi B’s Attorneys Say No Need for New Trial in Security Guard Case

Cardi B and her legal team are slamming a former security guard's attempt to get a new trial after she lost her case against the rapper ... saying the woman is grasping at straws!!!

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Emani Ellis and her attorneys are pushing for a do-over in the case ... complaining, among other things, that the judge should have excluded two witnesses from the case ... but Cardi is calling BS.

Cardi's legal team says it's rich of Ellis to say the witnesses shouldn't have testified, because she says Ellis tried to enlist one of them to help sue Cardi shortly after the incident back in 2018.

The "Am I The Drama?" rapper also mentions the pen-throwing altercation outside the courthouse with a reporter who asked about her pregnancy, because Ellis claims they need time to figure out whether a juror saw what happened ... but Cardi insists all that jazz is irrelevant and not grounds for a new trial, because the jury was specifically instructed only to consider evidence admitted during the trial.

