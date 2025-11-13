Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B’s Attorneys Say No Need for New Trial in Security Guard Case

Cardi B Ex-Security Guard's $24 Million Appeal Is Totally Bogus!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi-b-Emani-Ellis-getty-mega-1
Getty/Mega Composite

Cardi B and her legal team are slamming a former security guard's attempt to get a new trial after she lost her case against the rapper ... saying the woman is grasping at straws!!!

090325_live_cardi_b_kal
NOT LIABLE!!!
TMZ.com

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Emani Ellis and her attorneys are pushing for a do-over in the case ... complaining, among other things, that the judge should have excluded two witnesses from the case ... but Cardi is calling BS.

cardi-b-plantiff-kal-09-02-2025
WE INTEND TO APPEAL
TMZ.com

Cardi's legal team says it's rich of Ellis to say the witnesses shouldn't have testified, because she says Ellis tried to enlist one of them to help sue Cardi shortly after the incident back in 2018.

090225_cardi_leaving_court_pen_kal 9/2/25
LEARN TO RESPECT WOMEN!!!
TMZ.com

The "Am I The Drama?" rapper also mentions the pen-throwing altercation outside the courthouse with a reporter who asked about her pregnancy, because Ellis claims they need time to figure out whether a juror saw what happened ... but Cardi insists all that jazz is irrelevant and not grounds for a new trial, because the jury was specifically instructed only to consider evidence admitted during the trial.

cardi-b-presser-kal-09-02-2025
WARNING TO FUTURE SUITS
TMZ.com

After the trial, Cardi vowed she would come down heavy on frivolous lawsuits that come her way in the future!!!

