Cardi B Celebrates 33rd Birthday In Style, Declares "Jesus Year" Ahead

Cardi B’s feeling blessed on her birthday -- she hit up IG reflecting on a wild Year 32 and dubbing 33 her "Jesus year," all while flexing a ton of celebration pics.

Check it out -- the pregnant star was ready to pop but didn’t skip a beat, rocking a skin-tight cutout dress with matching accessories, striking pose after pose for pics that perfectly matched her reflective Sunday IG caption.

Cardi got deep on the Jesus year vibes, saying she’s never felt more protected, chosen, and anointed -- adding, "He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed, and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for."

Friends, family, and fans all came through to shower Cardi with birthday love -- looks like the celebrations went down Saturday in full force, as you can see from the pics.

Of course, her 33rd year is set to be huge -- Cardi’s gearing up to welcome her first child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, while already mom to Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with ex Offset.