Cardi B Goes Toe-to-Toe With Male Dancer in West Hollywood Twerk-Off

Think Cardi B owns the twerking throne? Think again ... 'cause she just went cheek-to-cheek in a twerk-off with a male dancer at an event!

Check it out -- pregnant Cardi was glowing on the blue carpet at MISTR’s National PrEP Day in West Hollywood Thursday ... she spun around and went full twerk mode, giving a scantily-clad dancer a serious run for his money.

The vid’s a little spicy ... we even had to blur the male dancer a bit, legs spread very wide, while Cardi kept it classy, standing tall ... though still shaking it.

Still, all in good fun ... the event -- hosted by MISTR -- was all about helping folks get on medication to reduce HIV risk.