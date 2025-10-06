Cardi B Teases JT About Spending Her $25K Stream Count in Strip Club

Cardi B isn't letting her pregnancy pipe down her trolling capabilities -- just ask City Girl JT!!!

Last night, at famed NYC strip club Starlets, alongside DJ Clue and music exec Reterik, Cardi answered her own question -- "Am I The Drama?" -- and tossed $25,000 of cold hard cash at the dancers ... in honor of her newfound nemesis.

"Spend a b*tch f***in' streams in the club ... $25,000," Cardi fumed on livestream and then began to rap her new JT diss song, "Magnet."

Cardi harbored on particular lyrics from the album cut -- "All that d*** ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch" ... but then teased JT that she may get that coveted look on her song.

Of course, we're talking about Nicki Minaj hopping on JT's record, something the ex-City Girls rapper has been clamoring for years now.

JT fired back with a diss of her own titled "Keep Coming," which was critically panned and tomatoed online after DJ Akademiks premiered it ... before going miraculously missing altogether from streaming services as of today.