DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious Laugh Off Nicki Minaj Rant & The Barbz With Jokes

DJ Envy & Jess Hilarious Even Nicki's Barbz Know Kids Are Off-Limits!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious are brushing off Nicki Minaj's barrage of insults from yesterday like it's dirt off their shoulder ... but have no real beef with Miss Roman Zolanski!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Envy and Jess shortly after Charlamagne Tha God used Remy Ma's voice to hammer home Nicki's "Donkey Of The Day," and they were completely unbothered by the recent events. For what it's worth, it appears Nicki forgot to mention Envy.

100225_nicki_minaj_live_kal_v2
Nicki vowed TMZ, Breakfast Club, DJ Vlad, Barney B, Roc Nation, would all CRUMBLE under her iron fist ... yet, Jess tells us the Barbz haven't made a blip on her radar!!!

Envy jokes the bulk of Nicki's stans are around ages 40 to 50, but as likely parents themselves, no way would they approve of Nicki using Cardi's kids as shooting targets amid their beef.

Things got ugly between Nicki and Cardi, but Envy squashes a longstanding rumor -- Nicki's label boss Birdman isn't banned from "The Breakfast Club" after his infamous "Respek" interview many years ago. And neither is Nicki, nor her music!!!

All jokes aside, the team just hopes Nicki gets the help she needs ... it's clear there's some trauma there.

