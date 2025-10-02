DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious Laugh Off Nicki Minaj Rant & The Barbz With Jokes

Play video content TMZ.com

The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious are brushing off Nicki Minaj's barrage of insults from yesterday like it's dirt off their shoulder ... but have no real beef with Miss Roman Zolanski!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Envy and Jess shortly after Charlamagne Tha God used Remy Ma's voice to hammer home Nicki's "Donkey Of The Day," and they were completely unbothered by the recent events. For what it's worth, it appears Nicki forgot to mention Envy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki vowed TMZ, Breakfast Club, DJ Vlad, Barney B, Roc Nation, would all CRUMBLE under her iron fist ... yet, Jess tells us the Barbz haven't made a blip on her radar!!!

Charlemagne did you put that bleaching cream on your dik too? @POTUS lock them all up. Imagine if you called yourself SHRUMP DA GOD. oh btch. Lock up borin LAUREN & jess with the tesTICLES, too. They’re very nasty ppl. Queens NIGGAZ run these nighaz.

thank you 🫡

3.27.26 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ

Envy jokes the bulk of Nicki's stans are around ages 40 to 50, but as likely parents themselves, no way would they approve of Nicki using Cardi's kids as shooting targets amid their beef.

Things got ugly between Nicki and Cardi, but Envy squashes a longstanding rumor -- Nicki's label boss Birdman isn't banned from "The Breakfast Club" after his infamous "Respek" interview many years ago. And neither is Nicki, nor her music!!!