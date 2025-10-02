Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicki Minaj Goes After Harvey and 'The Rasta' on TMZ Livestream

Nicki Minaj Harvey, You and 'the Rasta' are Toast!!! Wild TMZ Livestream Attack

By TMZ Staff
Published
100225_nicki_minaj_live_kal_v2
HARVEY AND 'RASTA MAN' UNDER FIRE!!!
Nicki Minaj had a request to us folks at TMZ ... "eat my ass!"

Harvey, Charles and the gang were doing our daily livestream -- which gets edited for our "TMZ Live" TV show -- when a super angry Nicki was lobbing a flurry of tweets our way.

Seems she was upset we were reporting how her feud with Cardi has reached a new low, with both of them hurling hurtful comments about their kids.

Nicki told Harvey and -- these are her words -- "the Rasta" that our "time is up."

There's a lot more, so check out the video.

We graciously invited Nicki to join our livestream and air her feelings, but she declined in an extremely non-subtle way.

Invitation still stands, Nicki. We're livestreaming again today from 9:30 AM PT to noon!