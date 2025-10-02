Nicki Minaj Goes After Harvey and 'The Rasta' on TMZ Livestream

Harvey, You and 'the Rasta' are Toast!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj had a request to us folks at TMZ ... "eat my ass!"

Harvey, Charles and the gang were doing our daily livestream -- which gets edited for our "TMZ Live" TV show -- when a super angry Nicki was lobbing a flurry of tweets our way.

Seems she was upset we were reporting how her feud with Cardi has reached a new low, with both of them hurling hurtful comments about their kids.

Nicki told Harvey and -- these are her words -- "the Rasta" that our "time is up."

There's a lot more, so check out the video.

We graciously invited Nicki to join our livestream and air her feelings, but she declined in an extremely non-subtle way.