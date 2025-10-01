DJ Vlad Says Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Need to Keep Beef to Rap Tracks

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Vlad doesn't think either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B is overly benefiting from their ugly social media spat that's lampooning each other's kids ... but fans have their jumbo popcorn bags anyway!!!

The VladTV architect hopped on "TMZ Live" with Harvey and Charles to assess the explosive beef during a testy time -- Vlad and yes, even us, are currently in Nicki's crosshairs!!!

Onika is firing at everyone else, including Jay-Z, Roc Nation and dozens of music execs ... but Vlad's not letting Cardi off the hook, either.

Play video content TMZ.com

He notes Belcalis is visibly pregnant and her various volcanic eruptions could potentially impact the baby's health if she doesn't pipe it down.

Vlad doesn't think Nicki got sniped directly on "Am I The Drama?" but he's chronicled their beef for years and truly believes the issues are real, but they both need to learn how to be the bigger woman.