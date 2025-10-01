Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DJ Vlad Says Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Need to Keep Beef to Rap Tracks

DJ Vlad Nicki & Cardi Should Stick To Music ... Whole Beef Is a Mess!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
dj-vlad-kal-10-01-2025
LET'S GET BACK TO THE MUSIC
TMZ.com

DJ Vlad doesn't think either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B is overly benefiting from their ugly social media spat that's lampooning each other's kids ... but fans have their jumbo popcorn bags anyway!!!

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Heated Disses Over Stefon Diggs On X
Launch Gallery
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Heated Disses On X Launch Gallery
X

The VladTV architect hopped on "TMZ Live" with Harvey and Charles to assess the explosive beef during a testy time -- Vlad and yes, even us, are currently in Nicki's crosshairs!!!

nicki minaj and dj vlad x 1

Onika is firing at everyone else, including Jay-Z, Roc Nation and dozens of music execs ... but Vlad's not letting Cardi off the hook, either.

092525_cardi_b_kal
CROWD GOES WILD!!!
TMZ.com

He notes Belcalis is visibly pregnant and her various volcanic eruptions could potentially impact the baby's health if she doesn't pipe it down.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty -- Rekindled Flame
Launch Gallery
Nicki and Kenneth Together Launch Gallery

Vlad doesn't think Nicki got sniped directly on "Am I The Drama?" but he's chronicled their beef for years and truly believes the issues are real, but they both need to learn how to be the bigger woman.

cardi comment to onika tanya maraj

Cardi called herself doing just that while Vlad was doing the interview. Let's see how long it sticks -- because Nicki's still going!!!

Related articles