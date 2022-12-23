DJ Vlad Regrets Not Convincing Kay Slay To Get Vaccinated

To Get Vaxxed Before He Died!!!

DJ Vlad says he feels guilty for not putting more pressure on the late DJ Kay Slay to get vaccinated for COVID-19 -- a battle that took his life.

Vlad and Michael Jai White were America's problem with obesity ... both agreed an aggressive approach is best for convincing loved ones to eat healthily and exercise. The discussion caused Vlad to express his regrets for not coming down on Kay Slay prior to his death.

Vlad says he and Kay Slay were texting about the COVID-19 vaccine and Kay Slay refused to get vaccinated at the time, revealing he was waiting for some of the variants to clear up.

Vlad and Kay Slay's relationship dated back 20 years to the days when mixtapes were actual physical copies but Vlad said it was the Drama King's age difference and veteran status that made him bite his tongue.

The convo was framed as their last -- Kay Slay contracted COVID-19 and battled the disease for 4 months before passing away in April.