Andrew Wiggins Says He Wishes He Didn't Get Vaccinated, 'Wasn't My Choice'

Despite having a career year filled with an NBA championship and an All-Star appearance, Golden State Warriors hooper Andrew Wiggins says he wishes he hadn't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine ... saying, "It wasn't my choice."

The 27-year-old forward was honest about getting the jab in order to play in 2021-22 in an interview with FanSided ... admitting, "I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you."

Remember, Wiggins was at risk of missing a number of Warriors games this season due to local COVID-19 protocols ... and reluctantly caved in and got the vaccine in order to play.

While Wiggins is thrilled with his experience during his breakout year, he's still clearly peeved about the position he was in.

"I did it and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career," Wiggins added. "But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice."

"I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

Wiggins averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Dubs in the Finals this season ... helping Golden State win yet another title, and the first of his career.