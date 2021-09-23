Andrew Wiggins Could Miss Warriors Games For Being Unvaccinated

The Golden State Warriors might be without one of their biggest stars when the season rolls around ... 'cause Andrew Wiggins could reportedly miss time due to being unvaccinated.

26-year-old Wiggins -- who averaged 18 points for the Dubs in 2020 -- has previously been outspoken against getting the jab ... and his stance is now putting his status for 2021 home games in question.

As the San Francisco Chronicle notes, SF has required full vaccination to attend large indoor events as of August 20 ... and Warriors games fall under that category.

Now, there's a possibility the NBA gives Wiggins a religious exemption ... but it would still have to be approved by the city in order for him to suit up for home games at the Chase Center.

FYI -- San Francisco and New York City are the two NBA towns that require proof of vaccine for large indoor events.

Wiggins isn't the only unvaxxed player, but he's by far the biggest name affected by the mandates.

Back in March, Andrew said he has nothing against those who elected to take the vaccine, but said he'd be making his own decision on the matter.

The Chronicle reports the Warriors even set up a meeting between Wiggins and a local health official to help ease any fear over the vaccine ... but it didn't help change his mind.