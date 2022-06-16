Golden State Warriors Beat Celtics In Game 6, Win NBA Championship

Steph Curry and the Warriors have done it again ... for the fourth time in the last seven years, Golden State is the champion of the NBA.

Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson roughed up the Celtics, 103-90, in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday night to secure the title.

Curry led the way for the Dubs in the victory in Boston, scoring 34 points and logging seven rebounds and seven assists. He was later named MVP of the series.

Green chipped in a near triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Thompson, meanwhile, added 12 points and five rebounds.

The series finale was by no means an instant classic -- the Warriors took a big lead in the first half and never relinquished it.

To their credit, the Celtics did at times in the second half appear to at least threaten to make it close -- but Curry, Green and the Warriors were just too much.

The championship is the fourth for Curry, Green and Thompson, who previously won titles over LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

All three celebrated their faces off on the court following Thursday night's win ... with Curry actually shedding tears.