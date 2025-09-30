Latto Certifies Cardi B Friendship, Talks 'ErrTime (Remix),' Taunts Rival Female Rappers

Play video content TMZ.com

Latto swooped in at the 25th hour with a remix for Cardi B's new album's "ErrTime Edition" ... and admits to TMZ Hip Hop the process was strenuous, the payoff was worth it ... they're STUNTING on their female rap competition!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Latto in NYC, looking like a "Dapper Daniela" while leaving "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" -- and we got the scoop on how the "Errtime (Remix)" came about ... the collab popped up a week after Cardi released "Am I The Drama?" straight to the top of the Billboard 200.

Latto tells us Cardi had her stressed with a 24-hour turnaround -- the song needed to be recorded, pressed, and sent back to make the next week deadline ... but she made it happen!!!

Cardi lived up to her "Drama" billing on the album -- dissing Nicki Minaj, BIA, City Girl JT, Ice Spice, and a few others in her lyrical bloodbath, but Latto tells us she's not worried.

As time goes by, an eye for an eye, Cardi and Latto are in this together ... don't forget Cardi hopped on Latto's "Put It On The Floor (Remix)" a couple years ago when it was up with Barbz.