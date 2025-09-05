Ice Spice, Latto Twerk for Kai Cenat During 'Mafiathon 3' Bonanza

Play video content

Kai Cenat was overloaded with butterscotch booty thanks to Latto and Ice Spice's unified twerking during "Mafiathon 3"!!!

The superstar rappers were lit inside Kai's penthouse Thursday night, shaking their rumps to the sounds of their new single "Gyatt" as Kai wisely played the background and gave their backsides the full camera shot for the stream!!! 🍑

Latto and Ice Spice threw a couple of slick pot shots at each other in the form of their songs "Sunday Service" and "Think U The Sh!t (Fart)" last year but after realizing there was no real beef between them, they decided to get $$$ together.

They also released an equally tantalizing music video -- with cameos from Love Island's Jana Craig and streaming stars Tylil James and Deshae Frost -- which leans into their rift with a wrestling theme and WWE-style lettering featuring the "Gyatt" title.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.