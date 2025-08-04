Fivio Foreign Gets 3 Years' Probation After Pleading Guilty to Terroristic Threats
Fivio Foreign Sentenced to Probation ... But Finally Free After 6 Months
Fivio Foreign is no longer locked up in New Jersey, TMZ Hip Hop can confirm ... the "City of Gods" rapper was released on August 1 after a judge sentenced him to probation.
The Bergen County PIO tells TMZ Hip Hop ... Fivio was sentenced to time served for the 196 days he's already spent in jail and 3 years of probation.
We broke the story ... Fivio was jailed in January after being accused of pulling out a gun on a woman in New Jersey, and he later pled guilty to terroristic threats.
The judge outlined Fivio's terms of probation ... pretty standard stuff. The Brooklyn-bred artist has to keep his nose clean legally -- no new offenses, and clear drug tests, for example.
Fivio's attorney, Adam Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, tells TMZ Hip Hop the rap star was facing a mandatory minimum of 5 years behind bars and up to 20 due to his record ... so it seems like 6 months in custody and a few years of probation isn't too bad.
Fivio hasn't dropped a song since November, and NYC Hip Hop has since gone the way of "sexy drill" and pushing bootleg versions of Ice Spice ... will be interesting to see how he picks things back up musically.