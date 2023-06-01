Fivio Foreign Drops 'Without Warning' EP with Kanye West Feature

Kanye West has returned to the rap arena for the first time in 2023 ... as the lone feature for Fivio Foreign's surprise EP, "Without Warning."

On Wednesday, Fivio released his new 8-track collection, led by "Concussion," where he and Ye blurt out lyrical randomness — much like an actual concussion.

Ye opens the track channeling Snoop Dogg's infamous Death Row Records-defending rant from the 1995 Source Awards ... "Y'all ain't got no love for Snoop Dogg?/Y'all ain't got no love for Dr. Dre?/Y'all ain't got no love for Ye???"

Fivio released his new offering strictly for the hip hop internet ... with the tracks only appearing on YouTube and SoundCloud and not the traditional DSPs.

In the accompanying documentary, Fivio explained his decision to keep the rollout from the commercial scene, recognizing he's no longer the flashy new artist in the culture, and this is the time to build a legacy.