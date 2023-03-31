Fivio Foreign Officially Returns, Performs at Benny Da Jeweler's Bday

Play video content Instagram / @2cool2blog, @gabydajeweler, @bennydajeweler

Fivio Foreign's reentry into the world of live performances is going rather smoothly ... although on a much smaller scale than the festival set he recently missed.

The Brooklyn rapper rocked the mic for Benny Da Jeweler's birthday Thursday inside the Da Mikele Illagio in Queens, NY ... his first time back onstage since his Rolling Loud health scare cancelation.

Fivio performed his hits "Say My Name" and "City of Gods" and also clowned around at the party with the kids, a great sign ... given everything he told us the last time we spoke to him.

He blamed a body shutdown on missing the festival circuit but credited nothing but plain ol' water for snapping him back into shape.

Benny's beloved by many rappers ... having hooked up Diddy, Ice Spice and Lil Tjay with bling within the past year.