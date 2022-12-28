Fivio Foreign Blasted By GF After Making TikTok with Asian Doll

Fivio Foreign pissed off his girlfriend/baby mama Jasmine Giselle after he got a little too cozy on TikTok with Asian Doll.

FF and AD have been teasing a music collab for some time ... but they recently connected on a TikTok video and enjoyed a bit of seductive teasing ... the two rappers were bumping and grinding to an Ice Spice song.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

But, once Jasmine got wind of the clip, she laid into Fivio on Instagram Live … roasting him for putting on a facade that he was a single man. Jasmine said people had sent her the video and accused Fivio of trying to publicly embarrass her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fivio didn't seem to care much ... he danced the night away before climbing into bed and staying mum about Jasmine's claims.