Fivio Foreign Says Water Key to His Recovery After Missing Rolling Loud

Fivio Foreign is back on the scene after some sort of health crisis forced him to cancel his Rolling Loud Cali performance, and he's assuring fans he's 100% back to form.

We caught Fivio out at LAX where he told us he's fully recovered since his last-minute cancelation three weeks ago in L.A. -- and while he wasn't any clearer about what exactly he was going through ... he did say simply hydrating more helped bring him back.

Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it.. My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 4, 2023 @FivioForeign

The "Big Drip" rapper alarmed fans by asking for prayers when he abruptly dropped out, only saying his body was dealing with some "real issues."

He also didn't get to make up for the missed show with his hometown crowd, in light of Rolling Loud New York being permanently shuttered.

While it might seem like Fivio's downplaying whatever he went through, dehydration has taken down artists from time to time. Wyclef Jean was recently ordered by a doc to rest and drink fluids after he was hospitalized for going too hard.