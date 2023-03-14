Wyclef Jean Says Stress, Exhaustion Reason for Hospital Scare

Wyclef Jean alarmed fans this week with a video revealing his first-ever stay in the hospital ... but thankfully, the former Fugees star is looking at a full recovery after he gets some much-needed rest.

Wyclef tells TMZ, after returning to Los Angeles from Miami last weekend, he felt numbness on the right side of his face and immediately sought care from his family doctor, who sent him to the ER.

He says the tests Dr. Waleed Lashin requested an overnight stay in the hospital ... and the early indication is his face numbness was the result of exhaustion, which is also likely stress related.

Wyclef's thanking all of his concerned fans, and says he's back at home with more tests to follow next week.