Fivio Foreign Claims He Was Roofied After Confrontation at Paris Club

Fivio Foreign was involved in a crazy confrontation Saturday, claiming someone in the club roofied him ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper was performing at the Paris nightclub, L'Arc, for Paris Fashion Week. The rapper's reps were not specific as to the nature of the altercation, but it was serious enough that cops had a talk with him.

Fivio's reps tell us while police did speak with their client, he was not arrested or detained. However, it looks like what did go down between Fivio and the other party may have spilled into the streets.