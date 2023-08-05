Fivio Foreign Hints At Dave Chappelle Cameo For His Tiffany Haddish Collab Video
Tiffany Haddish Adds Fivio To Lil Jon Banger ... Dave Chappelle In Music Vid!!!
8/5/2023 12:05 AM PT
Tiffany Haddish's rap career is no joking matter ... so claims Fivio Foreign, who's telling us he saw her raw talent for himself after being tapped for a feature.
TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Fivio at LAX this week ... the "City of Gods" rapper was in town filming the music video for her Lil Jon-produced song, "Party Til Da Club Close."
We broke the story back in June ... Tiffany premiered the song during the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in June and Fivio's since been added to the track.
Fivio thinks Tiffany's a riot in person and says Dave Chappelle was also on hand for the video shoot ... making their collab destined to top the charts!!!
Tiffany may be cut out for a rap career but don't expect Fivio to try his hand during open mic night anything soon ... he's leaving stand-up to the pros!!!