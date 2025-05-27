Fivio Foreign, Jailed Since January, Pleads Guilty in Push for Probation

Fivio Foreign's year has been a total wash, seeing he's been jailed since January on a weapons charge ... there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the "City of Gods" rapper!!!

The New Jersey PIO tells TMZ Hip Hop that Fivio pled guilty to terroristic threats -- threat to commit a crime of violence in the 3rd degree.

Fivio had been facing 4 other charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, but Fivio's attorney Adam Lustberg tells us those counts are expected to be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

We broke the story ... Edgewater Police arrested FF on New Year's Day after a woman accused him of pulling a gun on her when she asked him for a car jump.

Lustberg tells us he hopes Fivio will end up with probation when sentenced in August ... especially since he's already been in jail since the arrest early this year.