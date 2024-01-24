Meek Mill Gloats About $250K Guest Verses After Fivio Foreign Feature

Meek Mill just hopped on his first guest feature in years and his bars earned him quite a hefty payday ... or, so he's bragging to his fans, anyway.

The Philly rap icon recently collaborated with Fivio Foreign for their motivational duet "Same 24" and Meek couldn't help but spill the beans about his feature price.

"Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it out!!!!"

On @AppleMusic were #8 NY & #13 Philly.. I fuccin love y’all 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) January 24, 2024 @FivioForeign

Fivio's track marks Meek's first feature since 2021's link-up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk ... but it seems Fivio got his money's worth.

Fivio boasted the track has been climbing the streaming charts in his region, and the music video is currently trending on YouTube's music channel as well.