Meek Mill Defends His 'Free Tory Lanez' Soundbite From Rolling Loud

Meek Mill isn't trying to explain away his call to "Free Tory Lanez" from prison ... instead, he's standing on that statement, even if it's rubbing some fans the wrong way.

The Dreamchasers rapper made the rallying cry during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud Portugal on July 7 ... right before performing "Litty Again," his 2016 collab with Tory.

Meek and Tory have recorded several tracks together over the years and naturally built up a friendship.

But, that bond isn't making fans forget Tory was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion several months ago -- so, Meek's now fending off angry supporters of the "Savage" rapper ... and there are a lot of them!!!

Meek told the mob his wishes to see Tory's freedom extend to other incarcerated rappers too -- like Young Thug, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci -- and he suggested fans shouldn't engage with artists, if they're just going to "smear" them later.

The Philly superstar also distanced himself from any role model responsibilities ... maintaining he doesn't have a "controlled voice."