Meek Mill Defends YK Osiris After Forced Kiss on Sukihana

Meek Mill thinks YK Osiris deserves a second chance after the singer forcibly attempted to kiss Sukihana (twice) against her will ... and doesn't want to see him fry on the internet.

The Dreamchasers rapper offered his two cents on the matter just as YK's apology to Suki was making its rounds.

According to the mind of Meek, YK is an honest victim of the culture's ultra-sexual nature ... and made the simple mistake of letting his lil' head do the thinking!!!

Meek, in all his wisdom, also thinks YK could benefit from a slap or two and a day at church.

YK came under fire at a Crew League basketball game in the presence of comedians Lil Duval and Funny Marco ... but one person who was not laughing is Amber Rose, who scolded YK and claimed the moment brought her to real tears.

Suki, for her part, has chosen to take a break from social media for the time being and hasn't responded to YK's apology or Meek's unsolicited advice!!!