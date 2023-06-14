YK Osiris Apologizes to Sukihana After Internet Accuses Him of Sexual Assault

YK Osiris wants to make one thing very clear -- he never meant to harm Sukihana in forcibly kissing her at a public event -- and is apologizing for his actions.

Osiris took to instagram to offer an apology Wednesday, writing, "I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and viloated Sukihana's boundaries."

He continues, "I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

The apology comes after Osiris was slammed online for a video that showed him and Suki at Crew League in ATL over the weekend where he grabbed her face and kissed her twice as she shrieked in awkwardness.

People online accused Osiris of sexual assault, and hours after the event, Suki tweeted, "I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile."

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told us prior to Saturday, the two didn't have any sort of relationship, and the whole thing took Suki totally off guard ... she was both embarrassed and hurt by YK's actions.