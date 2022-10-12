YK Osiris Confronted Outside Cardi B Party, Security Steps In

Play video content BACKGRID

YK Osiris made a potentially poor choice to engage in a fight with a man looking to knock his head off, but his security guards realized that probably wasn't a great idea.

The "Worth It" singer left Cardi B's star-studded party Tuesday night in WeHo and got in his ride, but a clearly irate man walked over to the Lamborghini Urus, and started screaming all sorts of obscenities at YK. Something about cats ... you get it.

That's when YK opted to hop out and confront the guy! We'll say this ... the security team and had one job, and did it well. They immediately pushed the pissed-off man to the sidewalk, and put YK back in his vehicle.

It's unclear what the argument was about ... the man quickly turned his fury towards YK's security, flying off the handle about going to war, but cooler heads eventually prevailed and everyone went their separate ways.

Someone off-camera commended YK for stepping up to fight -- him being a trained boxer and all, but we're pretty sure his security did the right thing.

L.A.'s been a dangerous place for artists this year -- back in February, Kodak Black was shot a couple of blocks from where Cardi's party went down, and the sad fact is ... YK's shiny necklace could've made him a target.

We recently spoke to DJ Envy about artists traveling and maneuvering smartly in the grim aftermath of PnB Rock's murder in Los Angeles.

Envy says artists should go the distance in protecting their bling with security ... and not run into a lion's den.