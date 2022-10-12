Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday with Offset, Cabaret Theme

Play video content Instagram / @hennessycarolina

Cardi B celebrated 30 trips around the sun not only with her closest friends and family, but also with Offset, who has been the target of some recent drama with his former rap pals.

Cardi and Offset entered the rapper's cabaret-themed bash Tuesday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood walking arm and arm -- certainly showing a united front. Cardi, dressed in a red flapper ensemble, looked amazing ... while Offset -- dressed in white and red -- looked stoic.

Inside, guests were treated to burlesque dancers, a lip-sync performance from Cardi herself and hours of dancing. At one point, Cardi also took shots in front of party-goers.

Celeb guests in attendance included her sister Hennessy Carolina, O.T. Genasis, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Alexander Edwards, GloRilla, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, DDG, Jamie Foxx, Karrueche Tran, Shenseea, and Chloe & Halle Bailey.

As for the drama with Offset, it was last week when his former Migos members Quavo and Takeoff dropped a debut album as a duo.

On one of the songs, "Messy," Quavo seemingly eludes to Offset hooking up with his ex-gf, Saweetie, rapping, "Bitch f***** my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now shit got messy (Uh)."