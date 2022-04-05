YK Osiris Will Pay for Amusement Park Death Victim's Funeral

Play video content TMZ.com

YK Osiris is in talks with the family of the 14-year-old who fell to his death from an amusement park ride, saying he wants to do his part by covering funeral expenses.

We talked to YK Tuesday at LAX, where he told us he's already talking through the process with Tyre Sampson's family. The rapper says he'd also like to be in attendance for the funeral, if they'll have him.

YK says he decided to get involved when ICON Park in Orlando, FL wasn't acting fast enough, in his opinion, so he wanted to make something happen for the family.

As we reported, 14-year-old Tyre was visiting ICON Park a few weeks ago when he fell to his death from the "Orlando Free-Fall" ride. The attraction, which just opened in December, reportedly plummets at 75 mph.

"I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life late last night after falling from the Orlando Free Fall attraction. We can't imagine the pain and anguish that his family must be going through."- OCSO Sheriff John Mina pic.twitter.com/a6tRdVn9PC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 25, 2022 @OrangeCoSheriff