Meek Mill Called Out On Social Media Over Streaming in Africa Question

Meek Mill must be feeling a lot like one of his songs right now ... because his day is "Going Bad" -- after he asked what seemed an innocent question on X.

The Philly-born rapper took to the social media network formerly known as Twitter Saturday morning where he asked his followers if he's big on other continents ... specifically Africa.

MM asked, "Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show [there a] few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?"

A seemingly innocuous question ... Meek's probably not super well-versed on how other countries and cultures consume music -- but the internet gave him no mercy and instead relentlessly roasted the man.

Check out the Meek Mill trend on Twitter to see what we're talking about ... the guy's getting mercilessly mocked over this tweet -- with many seemingly calling Meek out for insinuating Africa isn't technologically advanced.

Mill ain't letting the haters bother him though ... instead following up that tweet with another saying he's trying to figure out where his fans in Africa are located so he can put on a show for them.

Play video content

The 36-year-old's not about to let doubters get to him now -- he released a new album with Rick Ross just a few months ago and recently got teary-eyed during a probation reform bill signing last month in Philly ... he's living an authentic life, no cap.

Play video content TMZ Studios