Meek Mill Breaks Down Crying at Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing

Play video content

Meek Mill's emotions came pouring out while speaking at the signing of a probation reform bill in Philadelphia ... and his tears were clearly related to memories of his own years of legal woes.

PA Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill inside Philly's National Constitution Center, and Meek recalled the anxiety he had risking his freedom crossing state lines to New Jersey just to take his son to school when he was on probation years ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He then broke down at the podium while thanking Gov. Shapiro and the rest of the committee for signing the bill, which lessens the chances of people on probation being sent back to jail for minor offenses.

Meek says guys like him who come from poor upbringings have to fight twice as hard just for acceptance, and being tossed around the system while labeled a felon makes things much worse.

The "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper was infamously placed on probation for a 2008 gun case, and later ended up having serious beef with a judge who sent him to prison for a 2017 probation violation. So, it's pretty obvious why the cause is so dear to his heart.

Play video content Sway's Universe / Sirius XM