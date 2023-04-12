Meek Mill Sells Massive Atlanta Home to Rick Ross for $4.2 Million

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Meek Mill Sells Huge ATL House to Rick Ross ... $4.2 Mil, Straight Cash!!!

4/12/2023 3:45 PM PT
Meek Mill's unloaded his larger-than-life ATL pad -- and his keys are being handed over to none other than fellow rap legend Rick Ross for a HEFTY chunk of change.

Rick recently picked up the massive mansion for $4.2 mil -- paying cash, no less, for Meek's sweet home. The rapper told his fans the house was on the market for two years before Rick came along.

This 8-bed, 9-bath compound is packed to the brim with amenities ... including a tennis court, playground, movie theater and a sauna. It's got the obligatory pool and jacuzzi, too.

For those unaware, Meek had all eyes on him last month when he posted on social media about his crib, looking to speed up the sale ... telling his fans he only had the place for a few years and never officially moved in.

Looks like that move paid off because it's now Rick's less than a month later.

Atlanta luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly repped Rick in the sale ... and she's obviously stoked about the big purchase, telling TMZ, "I've been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that."

