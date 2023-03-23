Rick Ross Launches Own Cannabis Strain 'Collins Ave'

Rick Ross can now add top-shelf cannabis distributor to his résumé, thanks to his new partnership with brand High Tolerance, TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The MMG rap star's strain will be called "Collins Avenue" -- after his old Miami-Dade stomping grounds -- and he's put a boss-like stamp on the product.

"High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas," Rozay tells TMZ Hip Hop. "This is the best flower in the world ... this is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets. Shout out to Manny, the biggest."

HT's co-founder Manny also showed excitement for having Rozay on board ... telling us the rapper is "a true cannabis connoisseur."

Rozay's strain drops June 1st and he now joins the storied rapper ranks of Jadakiss, Jim Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East, Juelz Santana, 'BMF' star Lil Meech, Ghostface Killah, Beanie Sigel, Millyz and the late Draco the Ruler as HT ambassadors!!!

The news comes on the hooves of Rozay making headlines after his livestock escaped from his 235-acre estate ... but he's going the distance to prove his animals are harmless!

Play video content

Rozay reported live from his Promise Land estate Tuesday and introduced his followers to his pet bison "Timbuktu" while feeding it a couple of apples.