Rick Ross Hosts Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Kodak Black, GloRilla Inside Super Bowl Stadium

Rick Ross threw a Super Bowl party fit for a king -- with enough room for both his close family members and tons of his famous pals!!!

There were no signs of Rod Wave ... who Rozay invited to his suite ahead of the Big Game but the Bawse managed to attract the likes of Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Johnny Dang, Ryan Clark and an iced-out Floyd Mayweather ... who bragged about sipping on alkaline water ahead of his fight with Aaron Chalmers.

Jay's Roc Nation produced Rihanna's halftime show but he was just one of the guys cheering on the pregnant megastar.

Kodak Black and French Montana have an album dropping soon and they also checked in with Rozay ... and bragged to IG followers about the money they were putting up for the game.

Not every cameo appearance resulted in a bang, though. Chrisean Rock also flicked it up with Ross ... angering Blueface in the process all because he thought she was being a groupie for the MMG boss.