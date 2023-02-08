Rick Ross Invites Rod Wave to His Super Bowl Executive Suite

Play video content

Rod Wave was willing to split nearly $1 million with a rapper he barely even likes just to sit in a box at the Super Bowl, but now he may get to enjoy the game with a rapper he likely admires!!!

Rick Ross got wind of Rod Wave's baller budgetary concerns on Akademiks' page and stepped in to offer Rod a place inside his Boss suite at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Rozay says the suite holds upwards of 26 people ... plenty of room for Rod and his boys to turn up with a legend who came up through similar hurdles and obstacles.

Both rap stars have yet to collaborate, but both hail from Florida and we're sure Ross can give the 'Beautiful Mind' creator a lot more game than what's out on the field.