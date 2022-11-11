Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout

Play video content

Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!

Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid seeing as how he had an armful of DJ Khaled's new custom Air Jordans at the moment.

Apparently, there are only 23 of the complete DJ Khaled x Nike Air Jordan 5 capsules and Rozay is a lucky recipient.

The J's will be released on November 28 AKA Cyber Monday '22, in "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss" colorways with the remaining ones staying on the exclusive circuit ... for now.

Khaled is hosting a fan event in Miami for the coveted kicks over the weekend to potentially induce more pandemonium ... but Rozay still has his work cut out at home as he decides what to keep and what to dump.

Earlier this week, he laid out tons of designer clothes and valuables across his mansion, debating if he should have a Boss-style yard sale.